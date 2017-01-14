That ‘alien megastructure’ star might actually be a planet-eater
Starving stars are more common than intelligent life T.Pyle/JPL-Caltech/NASA Artist’s concept of dust orbiting a ravenous star Tabby’s Star probably isn’t surrounded by an energy-sucking alien super-structure. But it may have eaten a nearby planet. The star, known more formally as KIC 8462852, has baffled scientists by quickly and erratically losing brightness. In observations made over…
