‘That was a trainwreck’ Five Stephen King quips that perfectly nail Trump’s no good very bad week

Tana Ganeva

11 Jan 2017 at 17:30 ET                   
Stephen King (Screenshot/YouTube)
Stephen King (Screenshot/YouTube)

In a brief week that has seen president-elect Donald Trump visit horror upon horror on the American public, noted horror-master Stephen King let his Twitter followers know that there is a monster among us.

And he takes office on January 20.

Wednesday, the popular book author couldn’t help but revel in the Trump-Russian dossier story, despite evidence that its most salacious details are likely false and the increasingly nasty blowback Buzzfeed is getting for publishing the memos without verifying their content.

Screen Shot 2017-01-11 at 12.30.28 PM

Earlier, King had aired his consternation at American political life.

Screen Shot 2017-01-11 at 12.32.34 PM

King did have some kind words for outgoing President Barack Obama.

Screen Shot 2017-01-11 at 12.33.22 PM

 

It’s not clear whether the following tweets were a response to the careening news cycle or Trump’s press conference. Either way:

Screen Shot 2017-01-11 at 1.00.50 PM

