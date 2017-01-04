The 2017 Coachella lineup is incredible
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The unveiling of the lineup for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has become one of our most reliable January traditions. Each year, it’s dispensed through the same poster format, and assessing the goodness or badness of that year’s crop of artists through the familiar three-tiered layout is as integral to the Coachella experience as…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion