The biggest media trend of 2016? Total humiliation
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
There were times in 2016 when I was staring mindlessly at my Twitter feed and a tweet by Ross Douthat, the conservative-in-residence of the New York Times op-ed page, would materialize on the screen. Not just any Douthat tweet—I don’t follow Ross Douthat—but an old Douthat tweet, an infamous Douthat tweet, a tweet of particular notoriety…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion