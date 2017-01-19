‘The Boss’ plays a private show for Obama after Springsteen cover band backs out of Trump inauguration gig

President-elect Donald Trump has had an infamously hard time finding big-name talent to play for his inauguration, and he’s even had a Bruce Springsteen cover band cancel its plans to play at one of his inauguration galas.

It seems that President Obama got a treat from Springsteen during his final days in office, as the Huffington Post reports that Springsteen played a private acoustic set for Obama and his staff at the White House this week.

“The mood in the room the whole night — both reception and concert — was not exactly somber, but it wasn’t festive, either,” one person who attended told the Springsteen fan website Backstreets. “It was elegiac, I’d say.”

In addition to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, an estimated 250 White House staffers were at the event, where Springsteen played favorites including “Born in the USA,” “Thunder Road” and “Dancing in the Dark.”