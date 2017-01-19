Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘The Boss’ plays a private show for Obama after Springsteen cover band backs out of Trump inauguration gig

Brad Reed

19 Jan 2017 at 12:58 ET                   
Rocker Bruce Sprinsteen says Donald Trump poses a threat the US democracy (Andre Luiz Moreira / Shutterstock.com)
Rocker Bruce Sprinsteen says Donald Trump poses a threat the US democracy (Andre Luiz Moreira / Shutterstock.com)

President-elect Donald Trump has had an infamously hard time finding big-name talent to play for his inauguration, and he’s even had a Bruce Springsteen cover band cancel its plans to play at one of his inauguration galas.

It seems that President Obama got a treat from Springsteen during his final days in office, as the Huffington Post reports that Springsteen played a private acoustic set for Obama and his staff at the White House this week.

“The mood in the room the whole night — both reception and concert — was not exactly somber, but it wasn’t festive, either,” one person who attended told the Springsteen fan website Backstreets. “It was elegiac, I’d say.”

In addition to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, an estimated 250 White House staffers were at the event, where Springsteen played favorites including “Born in the USA,” “Thunder Road” and “Dancing in the Dark.”

About the Author
(Photo: by Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s Homeland Security will likely expand biometric surveillance and facial recognition technologies
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+