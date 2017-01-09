Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The cultural significance of the Trump establishment

Newsweek

09 Jan 2017 at 13:11 ET                   
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. (REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. (REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)

If all his other cultural blasphemies did not finish off Donald Trump, his grab-them-by-the-pussy line, in the overwhelming opinion of the liberal media, would. That it did not might suggest that many cultural certainties are a lot less firm than most of the media and culture industry thought. Twenty years (or so) of rule tightening about…

About the Author
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump awkwardly hugs daughter Ivanka at the RNC (Screen capture)
Next on Raw Story >
Ivanka Trump’s ‘showcase’ DC hotel owes contractors over $5 million
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+