The cultural significance of the Trump establishment
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
If all his other cultural blasphemies did not finish off Donald Trump, his grab-them-by-the-pussy line, in the overwhelming opinion of the liberal media, would. That it did not might suggest that many cultural certainties are a lot less firm than most of the media and culture industry thought. Twenty years (or so) of rule tightening about…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion