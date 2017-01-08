Quantcast

The massive election-rigging scandal mainstream media ignored

Thom Hartmann, AlterNet

08 Jan 2017 at 05:49 ET                   
Vote Buttons (Shutterstock)

The election of 2016 may well have been stolen-or to use Donald Trump’s oft-repeated phrase-“rigged,” and nobody in the media seems willing to discuss it. The rigging was a pretty simple process, in fact: in 27 Republican-controlled states (including critical swing states) hundreds of thousands (possibly millions) of people showed up to vote, but were mysteriously…

