The more coffee you drink, the longer you’ll live
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The More Coffee You Drink, The Longer You’ll Live
Most of us rely on a cup of Joe in the morning to give us an energy boost. With more than half of Americans drinking coffee every day, many wonder if the popular beverage is actually good for them. New research from Stanford University says “yes,” and finds caffeine can fight age-related chronic inflammation, which may…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion