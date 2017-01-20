The National park service’s message to the President
The person in charge of running the National Park Services’ Twitter account seems to have a message for President Donald Trump. The account retweeted the following tweet to their 304K followers.
And earlier, they aired their concerns about the future of America, as the new administration looks to pivot on important issues.
