The National park service’s message to the President

Tana Ganeva

20 Jan 2017 at 19:35 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)
Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

The person in charge of running the National Park Services’ Twitter account seems to have a message for President Donald Trump. The account retweeted the following tweet to their 304K followers.

Screen Shot 2017-01-20 at 4.14.39 PM

And earlier, they aired their concerns about the future of America, as the new administration looks to pivot on important issues.

Screen Shot 2017-01-20 at 4.15.19 PM

Richard Spencer, seconds before being punched in the face. (Photo: Screen capture)
