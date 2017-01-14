Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The (possible) brain-gut connection in autism

Medical Daily

14 Jan 2017 at 16:29 ET                   
Brain image (Shutterstock)
Brain image (Shutterstock)

The (Possible) Brain-Gut Connection In Autism

The cause of autism, and its dramatic rise in prevalence, remains an enigma. Today, one in 150 eight year olds in the United States has autism, compared to one in every 2,000 four decades ago. The disorder likely has a number of causes that involve both genes and environment, or a combination of the two. Dr.…

About the Author
Black students listen in class (Shutterstock)
Next on Raw Story >
Racist Iowa teacher explains she doesn’t like blacks after kids learn about Martin Luther King Jr.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+