The radical education of Trump pick Betsy DeVos
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
There was a brief moment in mid-November when education reformers were thrilled about President-elect Donald Trump’s swamp-draining imperative and what it might mean for the nation’s eternally beleaguered public schools. On November 16, Trump met at his Manhattan tower with Eva Moskowitz, whose Success Academy charter network has achieved impressive results with children of color across…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion