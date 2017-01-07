Quantcast

The term ‘white Hispanic’ sets Twitter ablaze

International Business Times

07 Jan 2017 at 09:12 ET                   
Esteben Santiago
Esteben Santiago

After Esteban Santiago, the alleged shooter who killed five people at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Friday, was labeled “white Hispanic,” Twitter discussed the meaning of the term. With thousands of mentions, “white Hispanic” soon became the top-trending Twitter term of the day. The label “white Hispanic” describes a person who physically appears white, but is of…

Donald Trump speaking with the media at a hangar at Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
Trump continues meltdown over Russian involvement in election — by blaming the Democrats for hack
