The term ‘white Hispanic’ sets Twitter ablaze
After Esteban Santiago, the alleged shooter who killed five people at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Friday, was labeled “white Hispanic,” Twitter discussed the meaning of the term. With thousands of mentions, “white Hispanic” soon became the top-trending Twitter term of the day. The label “white Hispanic” describes a person who physically appears white, but is of…
