The truth behind Megyn Kelly’s NBC deal
The Megyn Kelly story is about best laid plans going awry—ironically awry. She bargained to be the biggest voice of the dominant news channel in America — and, as well, the best paid on-air personality in the history of television news. Instead, she’s become merely a contender among the knives-out egos in the contested (and ever…
