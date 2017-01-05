‘The View’ blows up when conservative panelist says Trump will be good for ‘people’s pocketbooks’

Whoopi Goldberg discusses the economic impact of Trump's policies (Screen capture)

Things got heated on the set of The View on Thursday when the panel discussed the difference between people’s perception that President-elect Donald Trump will cut their taxes and the actual policies that he intends to implement.

After discussing Trump’s demonization of the media, the panel moved on to the impact of his economic policies.

Conservative panelist Jebediah Bila said, “Ultimately, your policy affects people’s pocketbooks and affects their real life. No matter what somebody says about the media or not, if their policies are good and people feel good and they’re saying, ‘You know what, I have more money in my bank account, my insurance is better…'”

“Now, wait a second,” said Joy Behar, at no point has Trump advocated policies to help the poor like raising the minimum wage. “And yet people who have no money still voted for him. This pocketbook argument you’re giving me — it doesn’t make any sense.”

Bila countered that she was thinking more about tax dollars, at which point Whoopi Goldberg jumped into the fray, pointing out that Trump’s website says he’s giving a 15 percent tax cut to the wealthiest people in the country, a two percent tax cut to the middle class.

“And if you’re a single-parent household, you’re about to have your taxes doubled,” Goldberg said. “That’s on the website. That’s not me making it up.”

“So you know what?” she continued. “You might have thought he was going to do all this stuff for you, and it’s not going to dawn on you until your doctor says, ‘You know what? We’re no longer accepting the kind of healthcare that you have. You have to pay us cash. Your Obamacare? We’re not gonna take it anymore.'”

“This is going to affect everybody” when the Republican Congress starts making cuts to Medicare benefits, she said. “You’ve got to pay attention to what’s coming.”

