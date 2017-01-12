Quantcast

‘The View’ co-host: Media under Trump must function as ‘jealous guardians of our democracy’

David Ferguson

12 Jan 2017 at 17:00 ET                   
The View panelist Sunny Hostin on the role of the press in a Trump presidency (Screen capture)
The View panelist Sunny Hostin on the role of the press in a Trump presidency (Screen capture)

On Thursday, journalist and The View panelist Sunny Hostin went off on Donald Trump and his ongoing war against the media.

Referring to the president-elect’s bizarre outburst at Wednesday’s press conference at which Trump attacked CNN’s Jim Acosta, Hostin said, “We’re going to see this happening again and again and again with journalists.”

“We’ve seen it happen,” said co-host Whoopie Goldberg.

“Watergate followed, so you’d better be careful,” said Joy Behar.

“I think what journalists need to do when that happens again,” Hostin said, “and Jim Acosta doesn’t get his question, that very next reporter must ask Jim’s question. And that way, Donald Trump knows that we are united as journalists. And journalists, we are now — and I think we all know this — on the front lines and we must be jealous guardians of our democracy. We must do that.”

Co-host Sara Haines pointed out that the next media outlet Trump called on was Breitbart.com.

“So they’re probably not going to do Jim Acosta’s question,” Haines said.

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
