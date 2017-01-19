‘The Walking Dead’ season 7 second half will be less violent: ‘We’re not torture porn’
The second half of The Walking Dead Season 7 will be a little more tame than the first part, according to a show executive. Variety moderated a panel with AMC Networks President and CEO Josh Sapan and The Walking Dead Executive Producer Gale Anne Hurd at the NATPE conference. Hurd was asked during the event if…
