‘This is how the Hunger Games starts!’: Key & Peele’s Obama anger translator explodes over Trump

Key and Peele deliver an "anger translation" of Obama's farewell address (Screen cap).

President Obama’s “anger translator” was one of the funniest bits to ever come out of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and creators Key and Peele brought it back just in time for Donald Trump’s presidency.

Appearing on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah this week, comedians Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele delivered a send-up of Obama’s farewell address where Key resumed his role as Luther, a man whom Obama hired to be his official “anger translator” to give us a peak at what he’s really thinking behind his calm demeanor.

“Since we last spoke, our country has voted for a new president,” Peele, playing Obama, begins his address.

Rather than provide a translation to Obama’s anger at this point, Key simply shakes with silent rage at the mere thought of Trump becoming president.

Eventually, however, he can’t control himself and starts railing about how awful Trump is going to be for the country.

“Don’t y’all understand, this is how the Hunger Games starts!” he shouts after kicking a Trump pinata.

Later in the address, Peele says that he has “met with President-elect Trump” and has “pledged his support in his transition.”

At this point, Luther angrily steps toward the camera and says, “He doesn’t even want the job, y’all! I saw it in his eyes, the dude was shook! The only reason he ran is because his factory in China made too many red hats!”

Check out the full video below.