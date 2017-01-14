This lone N.J. Republican voted to delay Obamacare repeal
WASHINGTON — Just nine House Republicans dissented from the party line Friday and opposed a budget resolution designed to repeal the Affordable Care Act. And only one is from New Jersey: Rep. Tom MacArthur. The resolution passed, 227-198, with every House Democrat voting no. The Senate approved it earlier in the week, 51-48, over unanimous Democratic…
