‘Those Women are Liars’: Stephen Colbert suggests alternate campaign slogans for Trump 2020
On Wednesday night, Late Show host Stephen Colbert ended his opening monologue by pointing out that Republican-elect Donald Trump has already chosen his campaign slogan for 2020.
“You can’t start campaigning for re-election two days before you start the job you just campaigned for,” Colbert said.
This may seem to be putting the cart ahead of the horse a bit, or as Colbert explained, “It’s like if a recipe for friend chicken was, ‘1. Buy raw chicken. 2. Who wants seconds?'”
Trump revealed to the Washington Post that “Keep America Great” will be his re-elections slogan.
Colbert offered some helpful suggestions just in case “Keep America Great” doesn’t pan out.
- Make America Great Again (Again)
- Those Women are Liars
- Okay This Time We Really Are Going to Make America Great Again, I Swear
- The Atomic Monsters Weren’t My Fault
- Make America Again
And one that Colbert couldn’t read because it was in Russian.
Watch the video, embedded below: