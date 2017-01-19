‘Those Women are Liars’: Stephen Colbert suggests alternate campaign slogans for Trump 2020

Stephen Colbert (Photo: Screen capture)

On Wednesday night, Late Show host Stephen Colbert ended his opening monologue by pointing out that Republican-elect Donald Trump has already chosen his campaign slogan for 2020.

“You can’t start campaigning for re-election two days before you start the job you just campaigned for,” Colbert said.

This may seem to be putting the cart ahead of the horse a bit, or as Colbert explained, “It’s like if a recipe for friend chicken was, ‘1. Buy raw chicken. 2. Who wants seconds?'”

Trump revealed to the Washington Post that “Keep America Great” will be his re-elections slogan.

Colbert offered some helpful suggestions just in case “Keep America Great” doesn’t pan out.

Make America Great Again (Again)

Those Women are Liars

Okay This Time We Really Are Going to Make America Great Again, I Swear

The Atomic Monsters Weren’t My Fault

Make America Again

And one that Colbert couldn’t read because it was in Russian.

Watch the video, embedded below: