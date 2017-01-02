Quantcast

Thousands stranded as US Customs computer system crashes nationwide

Reuters

02 Jan 2017 at 22:37 ET                   
Travelers are screened by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers at a security check point at O'Hare Airport on June 2, 2015 in Chicago. Photo by Scott Olson for Agence France-Presse.
Travelers are screened by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers at a security check point at O'Hare Airport on June 2, 2015 in Chicago. Photo by Scott Olson for Agence France-Presse.

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol computer problems hit several U.S. airports on Monday, causing long lines at immigration checks, airport officials said.

“Please be advised, @CustomsBorder outage is nationwide. They are working to restore. Thanks for your patience,” Miami International Airport said on its Twitter feed.

Los Angeles International Airport also said on its Twitter feed they were experiencing problems that were part of a nationwide Customs and Border Patrol outage.

Social media photos showed long lines at various airports where people were trying to go through immigration and customs

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Michael Perry)

