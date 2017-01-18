Three-person baby born in Ukraine in world first
A previously infertile woman in Ukraine has given birth to a baby with DNA from three parents after doctors used a new technique to help her conceive. The woman gave birth to a boy on January 5 after Kiev doctors performed a technique known as pronuclear transfer, whereby the woman’s eggs were fertilized with her partner’s…
