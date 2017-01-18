Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Three-person baby born in Ukraine in world first

Newsweek

18 Jan 2017 at 09:18 ET                   
A new born baby takes the finger of his mother after the delivery (AFP)
A new born baby takes the finger of his mother after the delivery (AFP)

A previously infertile woman in Ukraine has given birth to a baby with DNA from three parents after doctors used a new technique to help her conceive. The woman gave birth to a boy on January 5 after Kiev doctors performed a technique known as pronuclear transfer, whereby the woman’s eggs were fertilized with her partner’s…

About the Author
Betsy DeVos (C-SPAN)
Next on Raw Story >
Wyoming teacher smacks down Betsy DeVos: Fences — not guns — are enough to keep bears out of schools
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+