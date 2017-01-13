Tim Ryan: If Obamacare repealed, Democrats should work with GOP on replacement
A prominent Democratic congressman said Friday that lawmakers have an obligation to ensure their constituents have health care coverage, and he vowed to work with Republicans on replacing Obamacare if the law is soon repealed. Appearing on CNN on Friday morning, Rep. Tim Ryan, Ohio Democrat, said he believes its foolish for the GOP to scrap…
