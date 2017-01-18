Tiny moth species named after Donald Trump
A tiny moth species, found only in California and Baja California, Mexico, has been identified as a previously unidentified species, and the researcher who made the discovery has named it after President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office Friday. Neopalpa donaldtrumpi is pretty small, and was discovered by Vazrick Nazari, an evolutionary biologist who was going through…
