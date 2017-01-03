Track Palin’s ex files for full custody of 3-month-old son citing concern over their safety

Track Palin’s ex-girlfriend filed for full custody of their three-month old son in Anchorage, Alaska last week, Radar Online reports.

Jordan Loewe is seeking primary custody of the former couple’s son, Charlie Mitchell Palin, citing “concern” over her and her child’s safety. She’s asking for visitation rights “completely” at her own discretion.

Palin was arrested on Jan. 18, 2016 on charges of fourth degree domestic assault, interfering with a domestic violence report and misconduct involving weapons.

Wasilla police charged Palin after Loewe said the son of former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin punched her in the face, and that a gun was involved in the incident. According to the affidavit, authorities found Loewe bruised and hiding under a bed.

“An investigation revealed Track Palin had committed a domestic violence assault on a female, interfered with her ability to report a crime of domestic violence, and possessed a firearm while intoxicated,” the police said in a statement. His blood alcohol level was .189.

The first two charges were dropped after Palin plead guilty to misconduct involving weapons while under the influence and completed an alcohol related treatment program.

Track Palin’s mom, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin drew criticism after she indirectly blamed President Barack Obama for failing to support veterans like her son.

“I guess it’s kind of the elephant in the room because my own family going through what we’re going through today with my son, a combat vet … like so many others, they come back a bit different. They come back hardened,” Palin said at a rally where she endorsed then-candidate Donald Trump. “They come back wondering if there is that respect for what their fellow soldiers and airmen and every other member of the military so sacrificially have given to the country.”

Palin later added it’s important veterans “have a commander-in-chief who will respect them.”

In a series of tweets, veteran Nate Bethea rejected Palin’s characterization, writing “my problems have nothing to do with whether or not Obama ‘respects’ me.”

But, what the hell does all of this have to do with the President? My problems have nothing to do with whether or not Obama “respects” me. — Nate (@inthesedeserts) January 21, 2016

“Track Palin has to deal with his own issues, don’t get me wrong,” Bethea write. “But there’s no explaining away personal responsibility. It still exists.”