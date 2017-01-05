Trump adviser guest-hosts InfoWars to push conspiracies about CIA director: He’s a ‘Saudi mole’

(Photo: Screen capture via Politico)

Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone guest-hosted Alex Jones’ conspiracy-driven program InfoWars on Jan. 4, during which he took the time to push some conspiracies about CIA director John Brennan, according to Media Matters.

Speaking about the intelligence community’s collective belief that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, Stone called Brennan the “number one progenitor” of the claims.

He then discredited Brennan, alleging that, “Brennan is a man who refused to be sworn in using the Bible, who has converted to Wahhabism, who has spent a substantial amount of time in that region.”

Fact checking website Snopes notes that the claims that Brennan converted to Wahhabism is unfounded and unproven.

Stone continued in his attack on Brennan, calling him a “Saudi mole” who is “advocating and pushing the entire false narrative that the Russians have somehow hacked this election.”

He continued on later in the program by calling for “a complete housecleaning and an entirely new beginning among our intelligence services,” only to suggest that Fox News’ TV judge Jeanine Pirro should replace James Comey as director of the FBI.

