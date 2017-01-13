Quantcast

Trump adviser took call from Russian ambassador in December: Trump aide

Reuters

13 Jan 2017 at 11:31 ET                   
Gen. Michael Flynn speaks to NBC (screen grab)
Gen. Michael Flynn speaks to NBC (screen grab)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn took a call from the Russian ambassador last month, and discussed setting up a call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, a Trump spokesman said on Friday.

The Dec. 28 call followed text message exchanges initiated by Flynn on Christmas Day, in which he wished the ambassador a merry Christmas and said he looked forward to “touching base with you and working with you,” Trump spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

