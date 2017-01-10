Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump appointment of son-in-law Kushner as top aide echoes Saddam Hussein, Raul Castro and Mussolini

David Ferguson

10 Jan 2017 at 08:40 ET                   
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the Manus x Machina Fashion in an Age of Technology Costume Institute Gala (Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the Manus x Machina Fashion in an Age of Technology Costume Institute Gala (Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)

President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to install his son-in-law as a key aide not only poses glaring conflict of interest challenges to the nascent Trump administration, it places Trump among the ranks of some of history’s most notorious tinpot dictators.

The Intercept’s Jon Schwarz wrote on Monday that Raul Castro, Benito Mussolini and Saddam Hussein all appointed their sons-in-law to key positions within their regimes.

“And legalities aside, a world leader turning his son-in-law into one of his foremost advisers has an extremely creepy vibe,” Schwarz said, “because it’s straight out of the third world dictator playbook. Raul Castro’s son-in-law has worked for him for decades and now runs the Cuban military’s businesses. Saddam Hussein’s son-in-law was perhaps his top deputy and supervised his WMD programs during the 1980s. Further back, Benito Mussolini’s son-in-law served as his foreign minister (until Mussolini had him executed).”

Schwarz contends that Kushner’s nepotistic ascent to one of the most powerful jobs in the country is indicative of the U.S.’s slide into becoming a banana republic.

“All this matters because Kushner may be the single most important influence on Trump. Before the election the Times called Kushner Trump’s ‘de facto campaign manager,’ and a Trump adviser referred to him as ‘the final decision-maker’ in Trump’s inner circle — despite the fact that Kushner had no official title,” he said.

One of Trump and Kushner’s first tasks will be overcoming a 1967 anti-nepotism law that prohibits government officials from hiring relatives “in the agency in which he is serving or over which he exercises jurisdiction or control.”

Kushner’s legal team are reportedly preparing to argue that the White House is not an “agency” and therefore is immune to the 1967 statute.

According to Schwarz, “they are probably wrong and without a change to the law the appointment of Kushner would likely lead to litigation aimed at forcing him out.”

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, pictured on August 6, 2016, has garnered disdain from a large swath of America's political, defense and security establishment for his unorthodox -- some say downright dangerous -- views (AFP Photo/Scott Eisen)
Next on Raw Story >
Evidence from the states shows why Trump’s brand of Carrier-style dealmaking won’t work
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+