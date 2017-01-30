Trump ban leaves 12-year-old girl facing return to war-torn Yemen
Ahmed Ali spent Sunday at a hotel near Djibouti’s International Airport, anxiously checking CNN on his phone to see if the Trump Administration would allow him to fly to the United States with Eman, his 12-year-old daughter. Ali, 39, is a U.S. citizen. But his daughter had been living with grandparents in Yemen while American authorities…
