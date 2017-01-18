Trump Cabinet will be the first in decades without a Latino member
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s Cabinet is poised to become the first since 1988 without any Latino officials — a huge disappointment for members of the nation’s second-largest ethnic group — as reports indicate he’ll tap former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue for secretary of agriculture. Two Latino Texans were under consideration for the post: former congressman Henry…
