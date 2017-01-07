Trump continues meltdown over Russian involvement in election — by blaming the Democrats for hack

Following his Friday briefing with intelligence officials describing how the Russians helped influence the November 2016 elections, Donald Trump took to Twitter to instead rail at the Democrats for allowing themselves to be hacked.

But the president-elect still avoided mention Russia.

Prior to meeting the with the officials, Trump was more concerned that some information contained in his briefing was released to the press, writing, “I am asking the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it.”

Friday night Trump popped up on Twitter again to blame the victims of the hacking — not the perpetrators.

“Gross negligence by the Democratic National Committee allowed hacking to take place.The Republican National Committee had strong defense!” he tweeted.

Faced with criticism over his continuing failure to address Russian involvement, Trump hammered out two early morning tweets on Saturday, attempting to make the case that there is no evidence voting machines were hacked, but still ducking evidence showing Russian President Vladimir Putin directed operatives to tilt the election in Trump’s favor.

“Intelligence stated very strongly there was absolutely no evidence that hacking affected the election results. Voting machines not touched!” he wrote, before quickly adding, “Only reason the hacking of the poorly defended DNC is discussed is that the loss by the Dems was so big that they are totally embarrassed!”

Commenters were quick to point out that that the loss was not so big — with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton beating him by over 3 million votes.

