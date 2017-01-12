Trump DOJ expected to change tack on voting rights
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the city of Eastpointe, Michigan, this week for discriminatory election methods that deny black residents the chance to elect black city council members. The city of about 35,000 is almost 40 percent black but no black candidate has ever won a contested election for city council, the local school board…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion