Trump gives up smartphone for security reasons

International Business Times

20 Jan 2017 at 03:35 ET                   
Donald Trump appears on a person's smartphone (Shutterstock).
Donald Trump, who is known to tweet through his Android phone quite often, has given up the device with less than a day before he swears in as the 45th president of the United States, the Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday. The president-elect was urged by security agencies to do so, the report added. The news…

Sonny Perdue (alchetron.com)
