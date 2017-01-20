Trump gives up smartphone for security reasons
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Donald Trump, who is known to tweet through his Android phone quite often, has given up the device with less than a day before he swears in as the 45th president of the United States, the Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday. The president-elect was urged by security agencies to do so, the report added. The news…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion