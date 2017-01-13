Trump goes on Twitter tirade against ‘sleazebag’ opponents pushing ‘FAKE NEWS’ about Russia

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media after a meeting meeting with Pentagon officials at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday accused his political opponents, “both Democrats and Republicans,” for putting together a dossier of unverified claims linking him to Russia and said the document was probably released by intelligence agencies.

“Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans – FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists,” Trump said in a series of posts on Twitter.

“Probably released by ‘Intelligence’ even knowing there is no proof, and never will be,” he said.

He then claimed Hillary Clinton “should never have been allowed to run” because she was “guilty as hell” of unspecified crimes investigated by the FBI.

On Wednesday, spy chief James Clapper said that media leaks of the material had not come from U.S. intelligence agencies and that the agencies had not judged whether the information was reliable.

