Trump health pick defends stocks, says Americans won’t lose insurance

Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on his nomination to be Health and Human Services secretary in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defended his stock holdings and proposals to dismantle Obamacare on Wednesday, saying Americans would not suddenly lose health insurance.

Price told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, one of two that oversee the health department, that there was no connection between his purchase of certain health company stocks and his promotion of legislation that would have helped the companies. He said the stocks were bought on his behalf by a broker.

“I had no knowledge of those purchases,” he said.

Price owns a variety of healthcare stocks, including biotech firm Amgen Inc, pharma companies Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Eli Lilly & Co and drug distributor McKesson Corp

Price, an orthopedic surgeon, said he did personally direct his broker to buy shares of Australian biotech Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd. He said he was made aware of the stock by Republican Congressman Chris Collins, who serves on Immunotherapeutics’ board, but denied he had been given any inside information or broken any laws. He said he did his own due diligence on the company.

A spokesman for Collins, Michael McAdams, said in a statement that Collins’ relationship with Immunotherapeutics goes back more than 15 years, during which he has spoken with hundreds of people, including Price.

“Congressman Collins has never disclosed any nonpublic or improper information related to Innate Immunotherapeutics and has followed all ethical and legal standards required by the House of Representatives during his time in office.”

Senator Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the panel, said the purchase raised questions that need a full investigation before the Senate goes forward with his confirmation.

Questioned about President Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act, Price said that “nobody is interested in pulling the rug out from anyone” as Republicans in Congress work to repeal the law and replace it with an alternative system.

Democrats pressed Price about his previously articulated proposals to overhaul Medicare and eliminate the Medicaid expansion under Obamacare. Trump, a fellow Republican, has repeatedly stated that he does not support cuts to the federal health programs for the elderly and the poor.

Price said an overhaul Obamacare will initially focus on individual health plans sold on online exchanges and the Medicaid program but would not tackle changes to Medicare. Trump has called for the immediate repeal of the law and its simultaneous replacement.

Trump has said that he wants to keep some aspects of Obamacare, such as allowing young adults to be on their parents’ insurance, but that he wants plans that use health savings accounts. He also advocates for insurance to be sold across state lines.

Price said that with these new tools, and the rollout of new forms of high-deductible so-called catastrophic insurance, the government can expand healthcare coverage to more people. He also echoed Trump’s recent call for “healthcare for all,” saying that he wants more people to be covered after the ACA is repealed.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Tuesday said a repeal of Obamacare would increase the number of people without health insurance by 18 million in the first year and 32 million by the year 2026.

Price will face additional questioning the Senate Committee on Finance, which has set a confirmation hearing for Jan. 24. Only members of the finance committee will vote on whether to send Price’s nomination to the Senate floor for review.

