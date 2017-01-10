Trump lawyer shoots down allegations of ‘golden showers’ intel report

Michael Cohen (CNN)

The attorney for Donald Trump has called a report that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about the president-elect, “absolutely silly,” reports Mic.

In an interview with the website, Trump special counsel Michael Cohen dismissed the report outright, calling it “fake news,” that “needs to stop.”

At issue is a bombshell report by CNN stating that multiple U.S. officials revealed the claims in classified documents presented to Trump and President Barack Obama.

Beyond the impact of the CNN report, Buzzfeed posted the unverified intel documents allegedly accusing the president-elect of hiring multiple sex workers to perform “golden showers” in front of him, while noting that the information is unverified.

“Somebody is having a lot of fun at your expense,” Cohen said about the report.”It’s so ridiculous on so many levels. Clearly the person who created this did so from their imagination or did so hoping that the liberal media would run with this fake story for whatever rationale they might have.”

“At some point in time, this fake news nonsense needs to stop. We are talking about the president-elect of the United States of America, and if we want to portray an image of strength and intelligence throughout the world, we need to start acting intelligent,” he said.