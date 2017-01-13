Trump-loving Missouri Rep. offers free guns to Capitol visitors if security takes theirs away

Missouri State Rep. Nick Marshall (Facebook photo)

Missouri’s Capitol building doesn’t let ordinary citizens bring their guns with them when they visit — and one Trump-loving GOP lawmaker thinks that’s a violation of their core rights.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Missouri State Rep. Nick Marshall (R – Parkville) is letting any Missouri citizen who has a concealed carry permit borrow one of his own guns if they have theirs confiscated by security officials when they come to visit the Capitol.

“Effective immediately, any constituent of mine with a CCW that was not allowed to bring his firearm into the Capitol may stop by my office and borrow one for the duration of the visit,” Marshall wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week.

Marshall first expressed outrage at security forces confiscating visitors’ guns on January 10th, when he posted a photo of a man going through security clearance in the Capitol building and said that it was an example of the government not protecting its citizens’ rights.

“This is not Freedom and Liberty!” he wrote. “This is not how citizens should be greeted when entering The People’s House, their Missouri State Capitol.”

Marshall has been a big supporter of President-elect Trump, and last year he spoke enthusiastically about Trump’s “victory tour,” in which he gushed that Trump would proudly “kick the liberal media in the balls for lying.”

According to the Missourian, “weapons are prohibited in government buildings, even for those who hold a concealed carry permit,” although it notes that “there are exceptions, including for law enforcement officers and members of the General Assembly.”