‘Trump made his bed and now he’s peeing in it’: Seth Meyers rips birther-in-chief rant on ‘fake news’

Seth Meyers (NBC)

Seth Meyers ripped Buzzfeed for publishing a 35-page dossier about Donald Trump’s alleged connections to Russia that has circulated for weeks and might have been shown to the president and president-elect.

Trump has denied the report’s contents, which include lurid claims about him hiring prostitutes to “defile” a hotel bed where the Obamas slept in Moscow, and NBC News reported that the unverified claims weren’t even presented during intelligence briefings last week, which conflicted with other reports.

“It’s worrisome to publish allegations like this without a shred of evidence,” Meyers said. “Look, nobody wants to believe that Trump paid Russian hookers to pee all over a bed more than I do, but there is zero proof that happened. Plus, I find it hard to believe that Trump actually paid somebody for services rendered.”

“In all seriousness, I haven’t been this shocked by Buzzfeed since their quiz told me I was a Carrie when I am so obviously a Miranda,” he added.

Buzzfeed’s editor-in-chief, Ben Smith, said the website decided to published the document because it had been seen by officials “in the highest levels of government” and seemed to influence debate and possibly even policy.

“Trump called these new reports ‘fake news,’ so despite an incredibly short run, I think it is time to retire that term,” Meyers said. “It used to be one thing, but now everyone is using it for everything. ‘Fake news,’ as a term, is busted. It was like the first time you heard your dad say ‘fo shizzle’ and immediately thought, well, that’s over.”

Meyers mocked Trump for slamming those reports after credulously pushing a variety of conspiracy theories for years.

“The irony, of course, is that Trump built his political career spreading a false and outrageous claim about President Obama, and continued making baseless allegations throughout the campaign,” Meyers said. “So when you hear Kellyanne Conway dismiss these allegations as ‘nonsense from the internet,’ you may think that’s a good defense, or you may also remember the times Trump said stuff like this.”

Meyers showed clips of Trump urging his followers to “forget the press (and) read the internet,” which is where he said he gets all his information.

“So basically Trump has made his own bed and now he’s peeing in it,” Meyers said.