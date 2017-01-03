Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump must recognize US vulnerability to cyberattacks

Newsweek

03 Jan 2017 at 05:23 ET                   
Cyber Security (Shutterstock)
Cyber Security (Shutterstock)

The most difficult fact for any nation to accept, is the fact that it may be totally outmatched, in some critical field, by some foreign agency or organization. Under the administration of Harry Truman, “Operation Paperclip” was instituted. This controversial program—designed to bring thousands of Nazi scientists into the U.S. after World War II—was the result…

About the Author
Marchers chant outside Bank of America Stadium to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. September 25, 2016. (REUTERS/Jason Miczek)
Next on Raw Story >
Here’s how we prepare to be ungovernable in 2017
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+