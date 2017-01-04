Trump planning to overhaul US intelligence agencies
President-elect Donald Trump, who has expressed disdain for the conclusions of U.S. intelligence agencies, reportedly is planning to overhaul the nation’s top spy agency, calling it bloated and politicized. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday Trump plans to restructure and downsize the office of the Director of National Intelligence as well as restructure the Central Intelligence…
