Trump refuses settlement in restaurant lawsuit case
President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly scheduled to give a deposition later this week as mediation aimed at settling a lawsuit against celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian over deserted plans for a restaurant at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., has stalled. The 70-year-old billionaire’s testimony is expected to be heard behind closed doors at Trump Tower…
