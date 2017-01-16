Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump says Democrats ‘most angry’ that working class voted for him

Voice of America

16 Jan 2017 at 08:55 ET                   
Donald-Trump-hugs-flag-800x430

Five days ahead of his inauguration, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump remained fixated Sunday on how he pulled off last November’s stunning upset to win a four-year term in the White House. In a pair of comments on his Twitter account, the Republican Trump said his Democratic opponents “are most angry that so many” of the party’s…

About the Author
Rep. Elijah Cummings (MSNBC)
Next on Raw Story >
Elijah Cummings calls on Trump to stop attacking John Lewis: ‘Put down the Twitter stuff’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+