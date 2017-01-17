Trump says he may find a job for Christie in the end
TRENTON — President-elect Donald Trump said during a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal that Gov. Chris Christie may end up working in his administration after all. “At some point, we’re going to do something with Chris,” Trump said in a report the newspaper published late Monday. “Don’t forget: We have a lot of positions,”…
