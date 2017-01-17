Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump says he may find a job for Christie in the end

NJ.com

17 Jan 2017 at 16:49 ET                   
Gov. Chris Christie and Donald Trump (NJ.com)
Gov. Chris Christie and Donald Trump (NJ.com)

TRENTON — President-elect Donald Trump said during a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal that Gov. Chris Christie may end up working in his administration after all. “At some point, we’re going to do something with Chris,” Trump said in a report the newspaper published late Monday. “Don’t forget: We have a lot of positions,”…

About the Author
CNN's Jim Acosta asks Donald Trump a question at a press conference in New York City (screen grab)
Next on Raw Story >
US press corps fights back with open letter to Trump: You won’t set the rules for us
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+