Trump says more countries could exit EU over refugee migration

German Press Agency

15 Jan 2017 at 21:33 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: via Facebook)
Donald Trump (Photo: via Facebook)

Washington (dpa) – US president-elect Donald Trump has aimed criticism at the European Union and Germany for their immigration policies, in a joint interview with Britain’s “The Times” and Germany’s “Bild.” Trump said Sunday more countries could leave the European Union over immigration, and said Germany in particular had made a mistake letting in too many…

(Photo by Marc Nozell/Flickr)
