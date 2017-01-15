Trump says more countries could exit EU over refugee migration
Washington (dpa) – US president-elect Donald Trump has aimed criticism at the European Union and Germany for their immigration policies, in a joint interview with Britain’s “The Times” and Germany’s “Bild.” Trump said Sunday more countries could leave the European Union over immigration, and said Germany in particular had made a mistake letting in too many…
