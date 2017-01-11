Trump spokesman demands apology from CNN’s Acosta — and the internet tells him to ‘f*ck off’

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer contradicts Trump's assertion that he wants a nuclear arms race (Screen cap).

Trump press secretary Sean Spicer took to Twitter to demand CNN’s Jim Acosta apologize after the president-elect insulted the reporter’s network and Acosta demanded to be allowed to ask a question during Wednesday morning’s press conference.

Wednesday morning, the president elect called CNN a “fake news” outlet, leading to Acosta to tell the president it was only fair that be be allowed to ask a question.

“I am not going to give you a question. You are fake news,” Trump shot back.

Wednesday night Spicer tweeted at Acosta, writing, “Regardless of party, @ acosta behavior was rude, inappropriate and disrespectful. He owes @ realDonaldTrump and his colleagues an apology.”

Twitter users immediately came to Acosta’s defense with a hearty, as one one Twitter user siad, “Go f*ck yourself.”

A sampling below:

YOU OWE ME AN APOLOGY– carved above the entryway to the Trump Presidential Library and Museum https://t.co/XBljIV5Z5i — Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) January 12, 2017

@Green_Footballs @seanspicer @Acosta @realDonaldTrump Now this is fucking disrespectful Trump will be out in 4 yrs he is gonna fuck up badly pic.twitter.com/zXQ22WG0bV — Jacogazzi #resist (@karecki1) January 12, 2017

@seanspicer @Acosta @realDonaldTrump You are 100% wrong Spanky. Trump was cowardly, petty and petulant. No to mention wrong. — Ken Reid (@KennethWReid) January 12, 2017

@seanspicer Wait, is the spokesperson for Donald Trump giving out lectures on being rude, inappropriate and disrespectful? — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) January 12, 2017

You know, @seanspicer, for a bunch that likes to brag about how tough you are, you're sensitive like a sunburn. https://t.co/qbXTdjxSJ3 — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 12, 2017

@seanspicer @Acosta @realDonaldTrump Sean Spicer you owe anyone with ethics an apology spineless sycophant — Morris Dallacosta (@MoDaCoatLFPress) January 12, 2017

@seanspicer @Acosta @realDonaldTrump yes only Trump can be rude, loud and disrespectful. oh and lie about fake news. — mark dutcher (@markdutcher) January 12, 2017

Sean Spicer owes an apology to the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. https://t.co/2QnCdjCE86 — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) January 12, 2017