Trump spokesman demands apology from CNN’s Acosta — and the internet tells him to ‘f*ck off’
Trump press secretary Sean Spicer took to Twitter to demand CNN’s Jim Acosta apologize after the president-elect insulted the reporter’s network and Acosta demanded to be allowed to ask a question during Wednesday morning’s press conference.
Wednesday morning, the president elect called CNN a “fake news” outlet, leading to Acosta to tell the president it was only fair that be be allowed to ask a question.
“I am not going to give you a question. You are fake news,” Trump shot back.
Wednesday night Spicer tweeted at Acosta, writing, “Regardless of party,
@acosta behavior was rude, inappropriate and disrespectful. He owes @realDonaldTrump and his colleagues an apology.”
Twitter users immediately came to Acosta’s defense with a hearty, as one one Twitter user siad, “Go f*ck yourself.”
A sampling below:
YOU OWE ME AN APOLOGY– carved above the entryway to the Trump Presidential Library and Museum https://t.co/XBljIV5Z5i
— Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) January 12, 2017
Nope. Nope. Nope. And absolutely not. https://t.co/ktgwqvWYwF
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 12, 2017
Go. Fuck. Yourself. https://t.co/k5XrEn9Z1t
— Mark Waid (@MarkWaid) January 12, 2017
@Green_Footballs @seanspicer @Acosta @realDonaldTrump Now this is fucking disrespectful Trump will be out in 4 yrs he is gonna fuck up badly pic.twitter.com/zXQ22WG0bV
— Jacogazzi #resist (@karecki1) January 12, 2017
@seanspicer @Acosta @realDonaldTrump You are 100% wrong Spanky. Trump was cowardly, petty and petulant. No to mention wrong.
— Ken Reid (@KennethWReid) January 12, 2017
@seanspicer Wait, is the spokesperson for Donald Trump giving out lectures on being rude, inappropriate and disrespectful?
— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) January 12, 2017
You know, @seanspicer, for a bunch that likes to brag about how tough you are, you're sensitive like a sunburn. https://t.co/qbXTdjxSJ3
— shauna (@goldengateblond) January 12, 2017
@seanspicer @Acosta @realDonaldTrump Sean Spicer you owe anyone with ethics an apology spineless sycophant
— Morris Dallacosta (@MoDaCoatLFPress) January 12, 2017
@seanspicer @Acosta @realDonaldTrump You're an embarrassment, Sean.
— Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) January 12, 2017
@seanspicer @Acosta @realDonaldTrump yes only Trump can be rude, loud and disrespectful. oh and lie about fake news.
— mark dutcher (@markdutcher) January 12, 2017
Sean Spicer owes an apology to the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. https://t.co/2QnCdjCE86
— John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) January 12, 2017
No one owes anyone an apology. Pull on your big pants @seanspicer and put on @realDonaldTrump's because you are in the big-ly now. https://t.co/l2Sf3XWHcu
— Beth Bryson (@maddezmom) January 12, 2017