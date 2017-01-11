Quantcast

Trump spokesman demands apology from CNN’s Acosta — and the internet tells him to ‘f*ck off’

Tom Boggioni

11 Jan 2017 at 23:52 ET                   
Trump spokesman Sean Spicer contradicts Trump's assertion that he wants a nuclear arms race (Screen cap).
Trump press secretary Sean Spicer took to Twitter to demand CNN’s Jim Acosta apologize after the president-elect insulted the reporter’s network and Acosta demanded to be allowed to ask a question during Wednesday morning’s press conference.

Wednesday morning, the president elect called CNN a “fake news” outlet, leading to Acosta to tell the president it was only fair that be be allowed to ask a question.

“I am not going to give you a question. You are fake news,” Trump shot back.

Wednesday night Spicer tweeted at Acosta, writing, “Regardless of party, behavior was rude, inappropriate and disrespectful. He owes and his colleagues an apology.”

Twitter users immediately came to Acosta’s defense with a hearty, as one one Twitter user siad, “Go f*ck yourself.”

A sampling below:

Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Samantha Bee (Photo: Screen capture)
