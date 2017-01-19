Trump taps NFL owner Woody Johnson as ambassador to UK
President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that National Football League team owner Woody Johnson was “going to St. James,” indicating he would assume the plum diplomatic post of U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Trump referred to Johnson, owner of the New York Jets, as “ambassador” during remarks at a luncheon in Washington honoring supporters on the eve of his swearing in as the 45th U.S. president.
