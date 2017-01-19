Quantcast

Trump taps NFL owner Woody Johnson as ambassador to UK

Reuters

19 Jan 2017 at 14:11 ET                   
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson on the field before a game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson on the field before a game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that National Football League team owner Woody Johnson was “going to St. James,” indicating he would assume the plum diplomatic post of U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Trump referred to Johnson, owner of the New York Jets, as “ambassador” during remarks at a luncheon in Washington honoring supporters on the eve of his swearing in as the 45th U.S. president.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Steve Holland, writing by Doina Chiacu, editing by G Crosse)

Donald Trump (AFP)
