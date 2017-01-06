Quantcast

Trump to order anti-hacking plan within 90 days of taking office: statement

Reuters

06 Jan 2017 at 16:00 ET                   
President-elect Donald Trump said he had a “constructive” meeting with members of U.S. intelligence agencies on Friday and plans to appoint a team to give him a plan to combat cyber attacks within 90 days of taking office on Jan. 20.

“While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines,” Trump said in a statement after the briefing from spy chiefs who have accused Russia of hacking to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election.

Russia denies the allegations.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; editing by Grant McCool)

