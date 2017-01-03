Trump tweet sends GM shares down
Hours after President-elect Donald Trump lambasted General Motors (GM) on Twitter early Tuesday morning, the company’s share price dropped more than a dollar, or nearly 3 percent. The president-elect wasn’t happy that the company manufactures its Chevy Cruze models in Mexico rather than domestically. In a statement to the finance news site Benzinga, GM responded the…
