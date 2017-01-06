Trump wants all Obama envoys to leave by inauguration: report
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President-elect Donald Trump is breaking with precedent by demanding that politically appointed ambassadors leave their overseas posts by Inauguration Day, a report by the New York Times stated. In the past, new administrations have granted extensions to ambassadors on a case-by-case basis, especially those who have school-going children, for weeks or months. Trump’s transition staff, however,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion