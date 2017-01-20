Trump’s Agriculture secretary pick Sonny Perdue once prayed for rain to solve Georgia’s drought
In November 2007, Sonny Perdue, then Governor of Georgia, made headlines when he stood on the steps of the state Capitol in Atlanta to lead a prayer for rain. Georgia was in a severe drought, and Atlanta’s main water supply, Lake Lanier, was at record low levels. “Our Father, we acknowledge our wastefulness,” he said in…
