Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s Agriculture secretary pick Sonny Perdue once prayed for rain to solve Georgia’s drought

Newsweek

20 Jan 2017 at 02:53 ET                   
Sonny Perdue (alchetron.com)
Sonny Perdue (alchetron.com)

In November 2007, Sonny Perdue, then Governor of Georgia, made headlines when he stood on the steps of the state Capitol in Atlanta to lead a prayer for rain. Georgia was in a severe drought, and Atlanta’s main water supply, Lake Lanier, was at record low levels. “Our Father, we acknowledge our wastefulness,” he said in…

About the Author
Richard Nixon (Wikimedia Commons)
Next on Raw Story >
#AskPenceForAPardon: What former presidents might tweet to Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+