Trump’s immigration policies will pick up where Obama’s left off
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By Kevin Johnson, Dean and Professor of Public Interest Law and Chicana/o Studies, University of California, Davis. In 2017, the Trump administration will likely continue and expand the Obama administration’s focus on removing immigrants convicted of crimes. Whether Trump will break ground for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico is far less certain. Ramping…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion